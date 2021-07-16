Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 138,798 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,798 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.43. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

