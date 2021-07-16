Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,495 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $58,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

