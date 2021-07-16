Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 373,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

