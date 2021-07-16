Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $19,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 80,767 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FMS opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.