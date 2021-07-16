Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $683,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

