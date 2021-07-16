Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $625,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 158.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 8,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.