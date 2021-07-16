ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. ChampionX reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

