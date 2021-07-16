Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 4,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

