Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Magnite (MGNI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI):

7/14/2021 – Magnite is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Magnite had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/16/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/11/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/7/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $28.84. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,484. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13.

Get Magnite Inc alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,679. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $12,061,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magnite by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.