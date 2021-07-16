Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $719,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

DT opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 223.92, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

