Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 5,485 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 182.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

