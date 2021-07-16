Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $919,000 in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

