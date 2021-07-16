Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.