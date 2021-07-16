AQR Capital Management LLC Has $80.56 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $80,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

