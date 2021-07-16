Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.35 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.