Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.33). Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

