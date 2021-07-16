Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $72,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.19. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

