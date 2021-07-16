Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $142,597,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

