ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0073

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $40,980.74 and approximately $74.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00836988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

