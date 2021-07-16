Marlin (POND) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and $21.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00146846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.21 or 1.00257056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

