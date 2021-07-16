eosDAC Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.43 million and $75,869.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

