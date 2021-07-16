Modern Investment Coin Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $236,685.75 and approximately $152,995.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025685 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001225 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,141,419 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

