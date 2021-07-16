Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Acquires $22,112.04 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $22,112.04.

Shares of CMPI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

