Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) CFO Brad Burke Buys 5,882 Shares of Stock

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) CFO Brad Burke purchased 5,882 shares of Sow Good stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $24,998.50.

OTCMKTS:SOWG remained flat at $$5.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Sow Good Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

