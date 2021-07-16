RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.
Shares of RAPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
About RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.
