RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

