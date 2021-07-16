Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 637.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

