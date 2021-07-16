CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,736 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.