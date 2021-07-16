CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

