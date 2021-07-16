12,000 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

