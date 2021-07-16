ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,250 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,894 ($50.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,915.69.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

