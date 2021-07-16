Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STRS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 22,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.36.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.