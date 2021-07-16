ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.41. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 412 shares traded.
MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
