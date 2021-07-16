ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.41. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 412 shares traded.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

