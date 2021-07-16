Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.85. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

The firm has a market cap of $927.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $244,648.07. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

