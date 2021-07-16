Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

