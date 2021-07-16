Css LLC Il Takes $513,000 Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

