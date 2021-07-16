Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

