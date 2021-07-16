Veritable L.P. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

