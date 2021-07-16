Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 236,814 shares.The stock last traded at $57.14 and had previously closed at $57.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 128.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $8,287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

