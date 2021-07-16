Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 51,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,405,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

