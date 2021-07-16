SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,043 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,889% compared to the typical daily volume of 706 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,002. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

