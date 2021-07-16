Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Rises By 90.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 26,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $112.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund accounts for about 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

