Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Delphy has a market cap of $372,705.90 and $29,375.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

