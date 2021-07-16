Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00.

GALT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

