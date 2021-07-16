Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,790.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -312.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

