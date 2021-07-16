Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 1,300 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,262. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

