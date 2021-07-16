Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $34.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 20.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.