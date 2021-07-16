Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 874,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock worth $3,108,417. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

