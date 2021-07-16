Anshu Bhatnagar Buys 305,000 Shares of mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00.

Anshu Bhatnagar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 15th, Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00.

XDSL stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. 23,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,150. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

