Anshu Bhatnagar Buys 305,000 Shares of mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00.

XDSL stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. 23,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,150. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

