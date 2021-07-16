CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $200.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,560. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

