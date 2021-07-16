Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.15. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

